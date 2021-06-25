Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.