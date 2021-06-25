Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 85.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,780 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

