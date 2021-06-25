Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.30 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 in the last ninety days.

Roblox stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

