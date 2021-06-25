Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 262,925 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a PE ratio of -98.07. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,000,545.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

