Critical Review: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) vs. H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Asensus Surgical and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 237.60 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -5.13 H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.41 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asensus Surgical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asensus Surgical and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asensus Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01% H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23%

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.