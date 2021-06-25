Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $232.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock got a boost from robust surprise trend, as it reported its third straight earnings beat and fourth consecutive sales surprise in first-quarter 2021. Additionally, both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Results gained from robust sales across all segments. Notably, Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction initiatives. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. A solid cash position is likely to help it stay afloat. However, higher costs have been a headwind. The company’s operating income included $7.5 million of restructuring costs, while gross margin included 60 bps of incremental costs in the first quarter. Also, the pandemic-related costs remain a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $221.28 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

