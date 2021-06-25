Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 91,295 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.06% of Harmony Biosciences worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,867,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.