Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stoneridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $859.17 million, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

