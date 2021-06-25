Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5,779.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $470.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

