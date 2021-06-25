Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,423,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,771 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IMAX were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IMAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $22.23 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

