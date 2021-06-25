Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.66% of Hamilton Lane worth $30,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.1% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

