GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52. 1,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

