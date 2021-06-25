Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,708 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $504,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

