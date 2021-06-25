Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,957 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $33,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Comerica Bank raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,681.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 161,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

