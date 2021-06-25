Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,511,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 12.92% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTOC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,090,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Shares of FTOC opened at $10.51 on Friday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

