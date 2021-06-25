W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.