Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,792 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.