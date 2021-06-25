Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,753,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,172 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.