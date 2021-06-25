Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,491 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 218.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

