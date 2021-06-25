Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ICF International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

