Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $127,364.44 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

YEXT stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 71.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yext by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 232,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

