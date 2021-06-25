Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $127,364.44 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
YEXT stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.
