Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $145,763.75 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 9,166 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $23,831.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

