Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $145,763.75 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 9,166 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $23,831.60.
- On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19.
FlexShopper stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
