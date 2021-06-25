PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $116,375.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,980,062.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arnold J. Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $120,785.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.40. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

