LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Holdings Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 237.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of LSI Industries worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.97 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

