LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,444 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

