Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

VLUE opened at $104.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79.

