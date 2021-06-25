LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

