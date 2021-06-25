Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 25,059 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $264.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.