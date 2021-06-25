Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 305 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

