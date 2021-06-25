Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Model N were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after buying an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 937,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MODN opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

