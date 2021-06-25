Aviva PLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $63.55 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

