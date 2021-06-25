Aviva PLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $173.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.