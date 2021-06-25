Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 413 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

