Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.50 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $229.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $229.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

