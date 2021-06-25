KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $116.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC?

