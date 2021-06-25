KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,807 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,447,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.77 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

