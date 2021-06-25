Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

