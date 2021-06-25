Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Radian Group worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.