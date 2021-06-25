Insider Selling: Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIN opened at $92.26 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

