Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 299.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $57.01 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

