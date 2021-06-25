Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,303 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Nielsen worth $82,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nielsen by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 757,747 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Nielsen stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

