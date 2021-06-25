Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTRK stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

