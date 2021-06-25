Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OTRK stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.35.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
