$1.51 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. NICE posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 118,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59. NICE has a twelve month low of $182.74 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

