Zacks: Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $993,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $67.82 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.