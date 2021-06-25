Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.92 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

