Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Sells $206,400.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $206,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

RGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.