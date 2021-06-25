Insider Selling: NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Sells $186,480.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWE stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.