Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading Down 1.3%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.95. 45,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 20,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

