Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 1.9%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 8,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 5,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.