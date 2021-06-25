Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.29. 1,251,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 940,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POAHY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

